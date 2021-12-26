A fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would make ‘ridiculous’ money, according to UFC star Dan Hardy.

After talks, UFC star Dan Hardy says a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would make ‘ridiculous’ money.

Paul recently claimed that he makes more money than all of the’silly motherf***ers’ in the UFC, including McGregor.

With rumors swirling about a fight with the ‘Notorious’ McGregor, the YouTuber turned boxer has called out a number of the UFC’s biggest names.

Paul even stated earlier this month that his and McGregor’s teams ‘talk constantly’ about a possible fight.

And Hardy believes that a fight between the two would bring in a huge sum of money.

“It would make so much money it would be ridiculous,” Hardy told the Mail.

“You’ve got two guys who have their own audience, and it’s a big one.”

“The only thing that would affect the sellability of the fight for me would be the size difference,” says the fighter.

“However, with Conor’s large personality and his current appearance as the Hulk, I believe it’s definitely something that can be sold.”

Hardy went on to say that a fight between Paul and McGregor would draw more attention than a UFC heavyweight title fight.

“I believe people are more interested in the individuals in the fight than what they are fighting for,” he added.

“More people would watch Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor than the UFC heavyweight title.”

Paul is thought to have made nearly (dollar)20 million (£15 million) from boxing alone – and that was before he brutally knocked out Tyron Woodley on December 18.

Meanwhile, in 2021, McGregor fought twice in the UFC, earning a guaranteed (dollar)6 million (£4.4 million) from fights alone.

However, whatever additional agreements he has with the UFC and his respective cut of pay-per-view points would have significantly boosted the Irishman’s total earnings.

As a result, any potential fight between Paul and McGregor will undoubtedly bring in a large sum of money.