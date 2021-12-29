‘A f***ing handful,’ says UFC president Dana White of ‘loyal’ Conor McGregor, who is preparing to return from injury.

‘A f***ing handful,’ says UFC president Dana White of ‘loyal’ Conor McGregor, who is set to return from injury.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has praised CONOR MCGREGOR for his loyalty ahead of his return to the octagon.

In their trilogy fight at UFC 264, the Irishman snapped his tibia against Dustin Poirier, and has been out since.

By returning to full contact sparring, the 33-year-old intends to ramp up his preparations for a comeback in April.

Soon after, he’ll reveal who his next opponent is.

White has previously praised McGregor’s willingness to fight anyone and his ability to fight through injuries to keep his fights going.

He now describes the Notorious as ‘incredibly loyal,’ along with fellow UFC legend Ronda Rousey.

“There have been a lot of fighters who have been incredibly loyal to me, and I’ve been incredibly loyal to them,” White said on ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.’

“One of them is Conor McGregor.

Conor is a f****** handful, but fighters are unlike anyone else on the planet when it comes to the way they’re built.

“The Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregors, I don’t want to leave anyone out, but there have been a lot of loyal fighters over the last 20 years.”

During his hiatus, McGregor bulked up to 190 pounds of granite, but he’ll need to trim down to lightweight when he returns to the UFC.

Even though he has only won once at that weight in the previous five years, he has called for a title shot against Charles Oliveira next year.

White also refused to rule out the possibility that McGregor could beat out top contender Justin Gaethje to fight Oliveira recently.