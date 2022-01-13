A former Alabama freshman standout has applied for a transfer.

Transfer Portal Opens for Former Alabama Freshman

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by Nick Saban, are not immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal.

On Thursday, an eighth Alabama football team entered the portal, and it was a significant loss.

Shane Lee, a former Alabama standout linebacker, is looking for a new home before the 2022 season.

In 2019, Lee had a breakout year, racking up 86 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

As a result, he was named to the SEC’s Freshman All-Star team.

Lee hasn’t been as active since then.

He’s now on the lookout for a new school where he can play.

