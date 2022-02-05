A former CBB player was ejected from a game in which he had been honored.

A former CBB player was ejected from a game in which he was being honored.

During the Saint Louis CBB game on Saturday, a strange situation occurred.

After being inducted into the Saint Louis Hall of Fame, Jordair Jett was ejected.

After a dunk, Jett was seen talking with Dayton head coach Anthony Grant and was asked to leave.

There were no technical fouls called.

Former CBB Player Ejected From Game He Was Being Honored At

