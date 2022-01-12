A former college football player criticizes Alabama’s education system.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, an Oregon defensive end, made headlines when he chose the Ducks over Alabama as a five-star recruit.

Thibodeaux gave some insight into why he made that decision now that his career in Eugene is over and the NFL is on the horizon.

Many Crimson Tide fans will be irritated by his reasoning.

Thibodeaux cited “the stigmatism of an Alabama education” as a reason for choosing Oregon in an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, questioning whether he “would have graduated yet” or if his “degree would mean anything” if he had gone to Alabama.

College Football Star Takes A Shot At Alabama’s Education

College Football Star Takes A Shot At Alabama’s Education

“If I handed you a fishing pole, would you know how to use it?” Thibodeaux asked Klatt. “If I’ve never learned (how to fish) or if school has never been important to me, or a job, or a career has never been important until I was done playing football, how would I know how to get a career or a job? I won’t. “You know what I sat back and thought about? I sat back and said ‘what world do I want to be a part of?’ I said if I go to Alabama, I’m going to win national championships, literally. But do I want to be a guy who’s known to be a national championship winner or do I want to be a guy who’s known for being a part of the greatest organization in the world? “What people don’t realize is that football is an American sport. So, no matter how great Alabama is, you only play football in America, Canada and a couple other places. But a brand like Nike? I mean, for me it was like, what brand associations do I want to be tied to? For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard.”