A former Glasgow nursing home will be converted into short-term apartments.

In the old Alexandra Court care home, which was closed down by Barchester in December 2018, the firm behind the scheme wants to offer 58 flats as well as a gym and sauna.

The former Alexandra Court care home has been proposed to Glasgow City Council for conversion into short-term lets with a maximum stay of 90 days.

Commercial Connexions, the firm behind the project, plans to build 58 flats in the Edinburgh Road building, as well as a gym, TV room, and sauna.

“The proposed change of use of this vacant care centre will see a redundant building transformed into quality serviced apartments, which will contribute to the ever increasing demand for this type of accommodation within the city,” according to the planning application submitted on behalf of the company.

Residents were forced to relocate after Alexandra Court, which was owned by Barchester, closed in December 2018.

Prior to its closure, the home, which was built in 1992, housed more than 50 people.

According to the plans, Barchester decided the “premises no longer met” its “portfolio requirements” after a strategic review because it was “focusing on alternative care markets.”

The new apartments would have a live-in concierge and numerous “break out areas where guests can meet and chat over coffee” if they were approved.

“Given its residential location and previous use, the building lends itself to being converted into some form of residential accommodation, in this case, serviced apartments,” according to the plans.

“The concept is to provide a high-quality network of serviced apartments with a live-in warden, as well as a variety of ancillary services and facilities, such as a gym, TV room, sauna, fully equipped laundrypress, and a high standard of fixtures and fittings throughout.”

The project will “ensure a pleasurable and enjoyable stay for all who use the complex,” according to the developer.

There would be a daily cleaning schedule, and all reservations would have to be made online, with rooms accessible through a code provided at the time of booking.

“Both the main entrance door and the individual rooms will require a code, which will be provided upon booking confirmation.”