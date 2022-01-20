A former NFL executive teases a big move for the Cowboys.

Former NFL Executive Suggests Huge Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The defending NFC East champions were left with no answers as to where they should go from here.

Mike McCarthy could be replaced, which is one of the major changes Dallas could make.

The Jones family appears to be committed to the second-year head coach for next season, but if a clearly better option became available, the Cowboys would likely jump at it.

Michael Lombardi, a former NFL general manager, made an intriguing offer to the Cowboys earlier this week.

He believes Jerry Jones would consider firing McCarthy if he had the chance to hire Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, to come to Dallas.

On the January 17 episode of The GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi explained, “Now, there has always been a linkage between the Dallas Cowboys and Sean Payton.”

“Sean loves the Jones [family], Sean loves Dallas, and Sean loves the Jones [family].”

There’s a love affair going on between them.

Sean has one year left on his contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Is he allowed to get out of it? Could he just walk over to Dallas?

“I’m not trying to spread rumors,” she says.

… If Jerry had a chance to get (Payton), would he fire McCarthy?”

