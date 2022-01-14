A former NFL quarterback may be the Texans’ next coach, according to an analyst.

David Culley’s reign has come to an end.

The Houston Texans have now joined the long list of teams looking for a new head coach.

For the Texans’ job, a few options have already been mentioned.

Brian Flores comes highly recommended.

He was fired by the Dolphins at the start of the week, which was obviously surprising for a variety of reasons.

While Flores would appeal to the majority of the fan base, another intriguing name has surfaced.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Texans’ coaching job by NFL writer Peter Schrager.

“Culley is gone, but I believe Lovie Smith has a future with the @HoustonTexans.”

I wouldn’t just assume it’s Flores, Mayo, or a coach from the Northeast.

It’ll be a thorough investigation.

Josh McCown was a name that was tossed around last year.

HOU, I believe, will conduct an extensive search.”

