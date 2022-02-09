A former NFL star is attempting to entice Tom Brady to come out of retirement.

Tom Brady is being courted by a former NFL player.

Tom Brady announced his retirement just over a week ago, but New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is already trying to persuade him to reconsider.

Jordan said during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” this week that Brady’s retirement announcement didn’t rule out a possible comeback.

“Tom Brady simply left it unlocked.”

“There’s a lot of, ‘Hmm, could he come back?’ And if he does, does he want to wear the black and gold?” Jordan said of Brady.

“I’m just actively recruiting right now.”

Although the chances of this happening are slim, Jordan deserves credit for taking the risk.

