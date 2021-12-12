A former NFL wide receiver has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Former NFL wide receiver is sentenced to three years in prison.

According to reports, a former NFL wide receiver was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to reports, former wide receiver Josh Bellamy received more than (dollar)1 million in pandemic relief money illegally.

From 2012 to 2019, the 32-year-old former wide receiver competed in the NFL.

He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and later played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, and New York Jets.

Bellamy is said to be one of eleven people accused of participating in a fraud scheme.

More at NBC News:

Bellamy is set to appear in court in mid-February, according to reports.

He had 78 catches for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career.

Former NFL Wide Receiver Gets 3 Years In Prison

Former NFL Wide Receiver Gets 3 Years In Prison