A former NFL wide receiver has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to reports, former wide receiver Josh Bellamy received more than (dollar)1 million in pandemic relief money illegally.
From 2012 to 2019, the 32-year-old former wide receiver competed in the NFL.
He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and later played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, and New York Jets.
Bellamy is said to be one of eleven people accused of participating in a fraud scheme.
Bellamy is set to appear in court in mid-February, according to reports.
He had 78 catches for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career.
Bellamy, 32, got a $1.2 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program for his company, some of which he spent on himself, including on jewelry and at a casino. He also referred other people to the scheme, court documents state.
Bellamy pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
He was sentenced Friday to 37 months in prison and will have to repay the $1,246,565, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Bellamy’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.