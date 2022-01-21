A former Oklahoma State star has applied to transfer to the NCAA.

A former Oklahoma State standout has applied to transfer to the NCAA.

Oklahoma State is coming off a memorable season in which they won the Peach Bowl over Notre Dame and finished first in the Big 12.

However, one of the key contributors to Stillwater’s outstanding season appears to be departing.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of The Athletic.

Over the course of four years, Bernard-Converse started 47 games and was named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2021.

The soon-to-be-former Cowboy has also shown himself to be a capable defensive back.

He had 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended, and 4.5 tackles for loss in his first two seasons as a safety.

But it’s at cornerback where he’s had the most impact.

He has 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 18 pass breakups in the last two seasons.

In the year 2021, 11 passes were intercepted.

Oklahoma State Standout Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State Standout Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal