A former Texans player has made an eye-opening admission about his old team.

Edge rusher Charles Omenihu has already noticed some significant differences between the San Francisco 49ers and his former Houston Texans team since joining the team in the middle of the 2021 season.

The third-year defender had this to say about the Texans organization that traded him away earlier this season, according to Niners insider David Lombardi of The Athletic:

“This isn’t a circus here [in San Francisco].”

…There does not appear to be a power struggle between the coach and the general manager.

They appear to be on the same page… They are very clear about what they want.”

Ex-Texans Player Has Telling Admission On Former Team

