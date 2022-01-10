A Giants player expresses his strong feelings about Joe Judge.

A Giants player expresses his displeasure with Joe Judge.

Joe Judge has at least one New York Giants player standing behind him.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence told the media on Monday that he believes Judge will return in 2022.

“With the way things went in today’s team meeting,” according to Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, “Dexter Lawrence says he believes Joe Judge will be back as head coach next season.”

“I adore Joe Judge,” Lawrence declared.

