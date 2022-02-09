A Glasgow carer was caught lying about giving medication to three people who were in need.

Three vulnerable people were given medication by a Glasgow caregiver who was caught lying about it.

When Donna Routledge’s dishonesty was discovered, she was working as a support worker for a housing support and home care service.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now issued her with an 18-month warning following an investigation that determined her actions were “serious” and put three people in danger.

Ms Routledge failed to give medication to three vulnerable service users during her shift at 8 p.m., according to the report.

She also didn’t call NHS 24 for help with late medication administration.

The carer signed each person’s record to say she had given them the medication in order to hide her tracks.

“You left BB, a vulnerable person, without the support they were entitled to,” according to the SSSC report.

While there was no direct harm to BB, your actions created a situation in which there was a high risk of harm.

This does not meet the high standards of care that are expected of you.

“You filled out three Medication Administration Records (MAR) claiming that you had given medication at the correct time when you knew you hadn’t.

Incorrectly recording information on a MAR document does not give a true picture of the assistance provided, and it may have an impact on subsequent assistance from your colleagues.

“Failing to follow your employer’s medication administration procedures puts service users in danger and demonstrates a disregard for safety precautions.”

Ms Routledge did not ‘demonstrate insight, remorse, and remorse’ into her actions and did not engage in a’meaningful manner’ with the investigation.

Her actions, however, were discovered to be a one-time occurrence.

As a result, she has been permitted to remain on the Support Workers Register.