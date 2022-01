A harrowing collision between a cameraman and a Washington tight end is captured on video.

A Terrifying Collision Between a Cameraman and a Washington Tight End is captured on video.

We’ve seen terrifying collisions between players and cameramen during NFL games before, but the one involving Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones today was particularly frightening.

Seals-Jones was attempting a running catch near the end zone boundary when his momentum carried him into an unsuspecting cameraman.

Both men were injured after flying.

The terrifying hit can be seen below.

Video: Terrifying Collision Between Cameraman, Washington Tight End

Ricky Seals Jones collision with camera man. Both men injured. pic.twitter.com/yWiBg7Yc4Q — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) January 2, 2022