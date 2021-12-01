High School Basketball Handshake Line Fight
A high school basketball game’s aftermath went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week.
Following a hard-fought game, a game between two Iowa high school teams turned ugly.
Unfortunately, after the game, punches were thrown, and one of the teams’ victory was ruined.
Nevada defeated Carlisle 72-47, but the handshake line had a stunning moment.
On the sidelines of Carlisle’s court, the two teams shook hands.
During the handshake line, a Nevada player was punched twice, once in the stomach and once in the face by a Wildcats player.
The Nevada player was pushed to the ground by a teammate, who wrestled the Carlisle player to the ground.
The incident was captured on video.
A Horrible Fight In The High School Basketball Handshake Line can be seen on video.
wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]
Video: Terrible Fight In High School Basketball Handshake Line
Video: Terrible Fight In High School Basketball Handshake Line
Punches thrown last night after the Nevada/Carlisle game. pic.twitter.com/6dR2czboqE
— Trackhound (@Trackhound11) December 1, 2021