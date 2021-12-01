A Horrible Fight In The High School Basketball Handshake Line can be seen on video.

High School Basketball Handshake Line Fight

A high school basketball game’s aftermath went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week.

Following a hard-fought game, a game between two Iowa high school teams turned ugly.

Unfortunately, after the game, punches were thrown, and one of the teams’ victory was ruined.

Nevada defeated Carlisle 72-47, but the handshake line had a stunning moment.

On the sidelines of Carlisle’s court, the two teams shook hands.

During the handshake line, a Nevada player was punched twice, once in the stomach and once in the face by a Wildcats player.

The Nevada player was pushed to the ground by a teammate, who wrestled the Carlisle player to the ground.

The incident was captured on video.

