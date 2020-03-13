‘A Jackie Chan challenge’: Emmanuel Adebayor red-carded for brutal kung-fu kick to opponent’s head (VIDEO)

Veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor has never been a stranger to controversy throughout his rollercoaster career – and he’s at it again.

From banging in spectacular goals for Arsenal, completing a bitter transfer to Manchester City, a topsy-turvy spell at Real Madrid, refusals to play, public family disputes and everything else – he’s never been dull.

And after seemingly fading away following a couple of years in Turkey, he’s now back in the spotlight with his new team in Paraguay, Club Olimpia.

The Togolese star has only been there since February and South American fans were probably wondering why the big forward is seen as such a polarizing figure.

But Adebayor has sorted all that out by earning himself a five-star red card.

The lanky striker karate-kicked an opponent, almost taking his head off during a clash with Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Libertadores.

Flying through the air like an albatross, 6ft 3in Emmanuel planted his foot into a bewildered Enzo Coacci’s face who was lucky he didn’t end up with a broken jaw.

Yeah, but how is 36-year-old Emmanuel Adebayor is going to handle the tenacity and hard-flying tackles of the Copa Libertado— Never mind. pic.twitter.com/mJX6rdtZAE — Zack Goldman (@ThatDamnYank) March 12, 2020

After the game – which Olimpia won 2-1 – Adebayor didn’t seem to be too worried about yet another transgression.

He wrote on Twitter: “Tough game today!

“What a great team spirit, and what a win boys.

“Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge.

“It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, and I am glad he is okay.”

SEA, tough game today! What a great team spirit, and what a win boys @elclubolimpia. Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge. It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, And I am glad he is okay 🤜🏾👏🏾🙏🏾⭐️❤️🤜🏾🙌🏾#GodFirst#teamSEA #25 #SEAAsuncion#Lifesgoodpic.twitter.com/TqruWfqtKm — Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) March 12, 2020

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.