A key Bengals offensive lineman is once again absent from practice.

A key Bengals offensive lineman has been ruled out of practice once again.
Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl, in case you hadn’t heard.
However, on Super Bowl Sunday, the team may be without a key rotational member in the trenches.
As a result of a back injury, offensive lineman Jackson Carman missed his second consecutive practice.
Carman did not participate in Saturday’s open practice session, according to Bengals reporter Ben Baby.
Key Bengals Offensive Lineman Out Of Practice Again
Key Bengals Offensive Lineman Out Of Practice Again
Per the Bengals practice pool report from @pauldehnerjr, OL Jackson Carman didn’t participate in the open portion of practice. TE C.J. Uzomah did some rehab work on the side.
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 5, 2022