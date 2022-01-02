A Lanarkshire mother placed an order for Hogmanay curry but ended up giving birth to a baby instead.

A Lanarkshire mother placed an order for Hogmanay curry, only to give birth to a baby instead.

Sara Yardley admitted that she was aware that curries could cause contractions, and that if she’d known how quickly it would happen, she might have swapped her Christmas roast for a turkey Korma!

On Hogmanay, a Lanarkshire mother ordered a curry to ring in the bells, but instead received a delivery much closer to home!

Sara Yardley gave birth to her beloved daughter Elleanor-Rae at 12:09 a.m. on January 1.

She was born at University Hospital Wishaw to mother Sara, 23, and father Darren, 34, and is the baby sister of three-year-old brother Jaxon.

Sara, from Stonehouse, told the Sunday Mail that she ordered a quiet dinner shortly after 6 p.m.

“She was supposed to show up on Christmas Day, but she never did,” she said.

“We had planned on having a quiet Hogmanay because we were due to be induced next week.”

“At about 6 p.m., we ordered a curry takeout.”

I’d just sat down to eat my korma when the contractions began.

“I’d heard that curries can induce labor, but I didn’t think it would happen so quickly.”

The family was already home yesterday afternoon after leaving the NHS Lanarkshire hospital just hours after the birth.

Her parents met at Auld Raes, an award-winning East Kilbride restaurant that inspired their daughter’s name.

“She’s named after both our grandmothers – Elleanor and Rae,” Darren explained.

My restaurant is named after my grandmother, and it’s also where we met, so it has a nice meaning.

We’re overjoyed for our little family.”