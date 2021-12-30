A large tree has been blown down by strong winds in Lanarkshire, blocking a busy road.

Uddingston’s Glasgow Road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked to remove the tree.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and the accident occurred during a lull in traffic.

A major road in North Lanarkshire was closed for several hours yesterday after a large tree was blown down by strong winds.

The felled tree blocked two lanes of the busy B7071 Glasgow Road in Uddingston, near the Redstones Hotel, leaving drivers stunned.

According to Lanarkshire Live, police were called to the scene, and motorists and pedestrians were advised to stay away.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“One of the neighbors caught the incident on CCTV and the tree miraculously fell during a gap in the traffic,” a witness who lives across the street told Lanarkshire Live.

It was up for a second and then suddenly went down without warning.

“I was working in the back garden when I heard the crash and saw the cars stop in Glasgow Road, so I went to investigate.”

“Police were on the scene in minutes, and tree surgeons from South Lanarkshire Council arrived about 45 minutes later.”

Another image from the scene shows how the tree during the incident tore down cables.

The road is expected to reopen once it has been cleared.