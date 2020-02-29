A last unbalanced square – Fil Info – ATP

The seeded number 2 and number 3 of the Chilean tournament in Santiago (ATP 250) will face off in the semi-final. Spaniard Albert Ramos, defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (6-4, 6-4), will face Norwegian Casper Ruud.

In the other semi-final, we have guest Thiago Seyboth Wild against qualifier Renzo Olivo. The latter, only 297th world, created the surprise in the seeded n ° 6, Hugo Dellien in three sets (3-6, 7-6, 7-5), after a long duel of 2h5. The Argentinian will face the Brazilian. Seyboth Wild pushed the number 1 seed Cristian Garín into retirement after a disputed set.

Results of the quarter-finals of the tournament in Santiago, played on Friday:

Men’s singles:

Thiago Wild (BRA) defeated Christian Garin (CHI / N.1) 7-6 (7/1), 0-0 (retirement)

Renzo Olivo (ARG) defeats Hugo Dellien (BOL / N.6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Albert ramos (ESP / N.3) defeats Thiago Monteiro (BRA / N.8) 6-4, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR / N.2) defeats Federico Delbonis (ARG / N.7) 7-5, 7-5