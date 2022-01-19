A long-serving ESPN commentator has died at the age of 79.

At the age of 79, ESPN’s long-serving commentator died.

The sports world mourned the loss of a longtime college football broadcaster on Tuesday night.

According to multiple reports, Ron Franklin, a longtime ESPN football and basketball play-by-play commentator, has passed away.

He was 79 years old when he died.

Mike Barnes said, “I just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away.”

“If you were a sports fan, you were probably familiar with Ron Franklin and his incredible voice.

Exceptionally gifted and knowledgeable, as well as extremely pleasant and gracious.

“May you rest in peace.”

