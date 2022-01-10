A long-serving NFL general manager is rumored to have been fired.

According to reports, a longtime NFL GM has been fired.

With the regular season of the NFL 2021 coming to an end on Sunday night, teams across the league are now deciding on coaching staffs and front offices.

Two NFL teams fired their head coaches on Monday morning, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Nagy and the Minnesota Vikings firing Mike Zimmer.

However, those aren’t the only notable firings of the day.

The Minnesota Vikings have fired longtime general manager Rick Spielman, according to the NFL Network.

The general manager of the Minnesota Vikings had been with the team since 2006.

