A long-serving NFL head coach may be on the way out.

NFL head coaches who don’t lose consistently get a longer leash in the league than their counterparts who lose 10 or more games per year.

However, one head coach who, despite a strong track record, is struggling to meet expectations may be in his final year as head coach.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk speculated on Thursday that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer could be on his way out.

Zimmer’s track record in leading the Vikings to the playoffs has been skewed, he said, citing their recent struggles in particular.

The Vikings are 5-7 on the season, out of the NFC North race and one game behind in the wildcard race.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the previously winless Detroit Lions, who defeated the Vikings on the game’s final play.

Zimmer could be fired this offseason, according to Florio, if the Vikings lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football tomorrow.

Regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s game, he believes Zimmer’s tenure will be cut short if the team fails to make the playoffs.

