A Long-Serving Patriots Veteran Admits That Retirement Is a Possibility

Veteran Patriots Player Admits Retirement Is a Possibility

Following the Patriots’ thrashing against the Bills last night, special teamer Matthew Slater is considering retirement.

After the game, he talked about his future plans and confirmed that he’ll have some conversations before making a decision.

“I don’t want to talk about my personal situation and disrespect the team and what we just went through,” Slater said.

“We all know I’m getting closer to the end.”

I’ll pray about it, talk to some people, and then make a final decision.”

