A long-time fan favorite is said to have been released by WWE.

On Thursday, Jeff Hardy, a fan favorite, is said to have parted ways with WWE.

WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

On Saturday night, Hardy teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to face Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event of a show in Edinburg, Texas.

Hardy tagged out and disappeared into the crowd in the middle of the six-man tag team match, with security following closely behind him.

WWE allegedly offered Hardy, who has struggled with addiction, “help and rehab,” but the 44-year-old refused.

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, but he turned it down,” Ross said on Thursday.

“Let’s hope things turn around for him.”