A Long-Time Golf Insider Is Said To Have Passed Away At The Age Of 66.

When a longtime insider passed away on Tuesday afternoon, the golfing world lost a beloved figure.

According to multiple reports, Tim Rasaforte, a writer for Golf Digest and an on-camera presence for Golf Channel, died this week.

He was 66 years old at the time.

On Tuesday afternoon, golf host Richer Lerner announced that his colleague Tim Rosaforte had died after a battle with aggressive Alzheimer’s disease.

“I’m only 66.”

In golf, he is well-known.

He told lies, but he never broke his word.

Unselfish, tough but tender, a true friend who would go to any length for you, and a good soul.

“May the memory of his life be a blessing.”

Our colleague Tim Rosaforte passed away today after a battle with aggressive Alzheimer’s. Just 66. Beloved in golf. Broke stories, but never his word. Unselfish, tough but tender, trusted friend who’d do anything for you, a genuinely good soul. May his memory be a blessing. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) January 11, 2022