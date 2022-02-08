A long-time Michigan Wolverines football fan has passed away.

Sadly, a long-time Michigan football fan and donor has passed away.

Al Glick, who had many close relationships with Michigan coaches over the years, including Jim Harbaugh, died at the age of 95.

Al Glick Field House, Michigan’s indoor practice facility, bears Glick’s name.

