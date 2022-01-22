A long-time Texans insider believes the team should interview just one coach.

A long-time Texans insider believes the team should interview one coach.

The Houston Texans are on the lookout for their next sideline leader after firing first-year head coach David Culley at the end of the 2021 season.

Several candidates with limited experience have emerged as potential candidates in the Texans’ head coaching search thus far, including former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

With this in mind, John McClain, a long-time Texans insider, believes the team should consider DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowler who has limited experience.

“Texans are interviewing so many candidates with one year experience as coordinators,” McClain wrote on Twitter. “They should interview DeMeco Ryans, one of Houston’s most popular and respected players.”

