A Longtime Michigan Announcer Is Honored By The Sports World

Sports

After a battle with vascular dementia, longtime Michigan and Detroit sportscaster Frank Beckmann died on Saturday.

He was 72 years old at the time.

Beckmann was the voice of Michigan athletics for nearly 50 years, calling games for the Detroit Lions and Tigers, among other things.

He spent the last 17 years of his career at WJR-AM, where he hosted a morning show.

When you have a long career like Beckmann’s, you tend to leave a lasting impression on fans and listeners.

Unsurprisingly, tributes from the Michigan and Detroit sports worlds have poured in for the man.

Here’s a sample of some of them.

