A Longtime Michigan Announcer Is Honored By The Sports World

After a battle with vascular dementia, longtime Michigan and Detroit sportscaster Frank Beckmann died on Saturday.

He was 72 years old at the time.

Beckmann was the voice of Michigan athletics for nearly 50 years, calling games for the Detroit Lions and Tigers, among other things.

He spent the last 17 years of his career at WJR-AM, where he hosted a morning show.

When you have a long career like Beckmann’s, you tend to leave a lasting impression on fans and listeners.

Unsurprisingly, tributes from the Michigan and Detroit sports worlds have poured in for the man.

Here’s a sample of some of them.

Sports World Pays Tribute To Longtime Michigan Announcer

Michigan lost a great voice last night. Frank used his powerful voice to elevate those around him. In his honor, let’s continue his legacy by doing the same. Rest In Peace, Frank.https://t.co/WZmFkB78bn — John James (@JohnJamesMI) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann cared deeply about Detroit and Michigan. His passion for baseball and sports will forever be remembered. pic.twitter.com/FpkiOxU9R8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 13, 2022

Our condolences to the family of one of the great play-by-play announcers, Frank Beckmann. Thanks for some of the greatest radio calls in school history. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/ijE8TqVdNC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann 1949-2022. Thank you my friend for all you were, and all you became. It was my good fortune to share with you some of the time you had on the planet. You ran a great race, Rest in peace, you’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/NVpJF8lt2S — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) February 13, 2022

Rest In Peace, Frank Beckmann, who, like Bob Ufer, was a big reason why generations of fans fell in love with Michigan football. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BSfHegFGA0 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 13, 2022

Sending our love to Frank Beckmann and his family. We are all thinking about you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rUP3cNTz60 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 12, 2022

Frank Beckmann — a Detroit Radio Titan. One of my favorite calls of all-time was when Frank called Robert Fick’s grand slam in Tiger Stadium’s final game. Frank ran into this call like Fick ran into this fastball. A voice of my childhood. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/WmirXsCXAo — Dan Hasty 🎙 (@ThatDanHasty) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann’s love for Detroit sports and its teams was undeniable. We salute a broadcasting legend and send our thoughts and prayers to the entire Beckmann family. pic.twitter.com/t3C7S2zmAe — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann.. a very talented broadcaster. I am amazed at how much he knew about everything in the world besides sports. In many ways he was like JP McCarthy in that regard. Smooth on the air and could carry on a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed hockey & the Red Wings too. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) February 13, 2022