A Major Fine Has Been Slapped On A 49ers DB For The Odell Beckham Jr.

Jimmie Ward, a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, received a hefty fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Ward was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty after hitting Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shortly after catching the ball in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, he was fined (dollar)20,000 by the NFL on Saturday.

After taking the lead with a George Kittle touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, the 49ers ended up blowing a 10-point lead.

With just a few minutes left, Rams kicker Matt Gay made the game-winning kick, putting the Rams in their second Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Ward had a total of eight tackles (four solo) and one interception in the game.

With 77 total tackles and two interceptions (one pick-six), he had a fantastic season overall.

Beckham Jr. had nine receptions for 113 yards and stepped up when his team needed him the most.

He’ll play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for a chance at a championship.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

49ers DB Receives Major Fine For The Odell Beckham Jr. Hit

49ers DB Receives Major Fine For The Odell Beckham Jr. Hit