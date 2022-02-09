A man is arrested after a’street brawl’ in Glasgow’s west end in broad daylight.

In Glasgow, a man was arrested in connection with an alleged street brawl that occurred in broad daylight.

Following reports of a disturbance, police were dispatched to Park Road in Kelvinbridge on Friday (February 4).

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 20-year-old man.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the commotion is still ongoing.

“Police were called around 4.15pm on Friday, 4 February 2022 following a report of a disturbance on Park Road, Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.

“Officers responded, and no one was hurt.”

“In connection with the incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged, and the investigation is still ongoing.”