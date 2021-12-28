A miracle baby the size of an iPhone spends Christmas at home after a ‘rollercoaster’ year.

A miracle baby born the size of an iPhone spends Christmas at home after a “rollercoaster” year.

After a “rollercoaster” year in which his parents feared he wouldn’t survive, a miracle premature baby born the size of an iPhone spent Christmas at home.

When Myles was born 14 weeks early on June 19, he weighed only 1 pound 8 ounces.

Rebecca Grainger, 24, was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia at 26 weeks and needed an emergency C-section.

Myles was put on a ventilator almost immediately because he couldn’t breathe on his own, and he fought for his life for 15 weeks.

Rebecca was unable to see or hold her child, but Myles’ father, Warren McKenna, 25, was given a quick cuddle before being taken to neonatal intensive care.

The couple’s lives revolved around the hospital for 15 weeks, with them leaving early in the morning to be there for their son and staying until 2 a.m.

The couple was terrified of becoming infected with covid and being forced to isolate.

“That would have been my worst nightmare, knowing I couldn’t get up there for ten days,” Rebecca, from Yoker, Glasgow, said.

Myles spent the first three weeks of his life on a ventilator.

“The consultant basically said, ‘If he stays on the ventilator, he could die, but if he gets steroids, he could die,’ and all I could think was, ‘Why is this happening to us?'” Rebecca explained.

“We were always told it would be like riding a rollercoaster, and I thought to myself, ‘The rollercoaster has crashed.'”

“He was about the size of an iPhone, and he could fit in my palm.”

He weighed 5lb 5oz when we got him home.

We thought he was a baby giant because he was still so small.”

Despite having chronic lung disease, Rebecca said the child is settling in well at home now.

“The first time I held him, I got to see his little face,” she continued.

Skin-to-skin contact occurred later, and it was an entirely different experience.

“That’s when it hit me: ‘I’m his mother.'”