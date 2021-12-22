A month before his title defense, Dana White tells UFC champion Francis Ngannou that if he doesn’t ‘want to be with us,’ he can LEAVE.

Francis Ngannou has been told by UFC president Dana White that he is free to leave the organization if he doesn’t ‘want to be with us.’

For several months, the UFC and its heavyweight champion have been at odds over a variety of issues, including Ngannou’s fighting frequency.

Ngannou, 34, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the UFC’s management, which is happy to let him leave once his contract expires.

“Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you,” White told ESPN recently.

“It’s fine if you don’t want to be with us.

It’s all fine.

“I believe his contract, and this is just a guess, states that if he wins, he will still have time with us after this fight.”

“I’m sure he’d have one more fight.”

White recently got into a verbal spat with Ngannou’s manager, Marquel Martin, who accused the veteran promoter of lying about plans for an interim title.

And he believes his management team isn’t giving the best advice to the UFC’s first African-born heavyweight champion.

“These things happen,” he said.

It’s not always easy to come to terms with people.

“When you’re a fighter, you have to be cautious about who you hire to represent you.

“I don’t think he’s been represented well.”

In a heavyweight title unification fight against former teammate Ciryl Gane, Ngannou will kick off the UFC’s pay-per-view calendar next year.

On January 22, the two will square off in the main event of UFC 270 in Anaheim, California.

“I don’t recognize [Gane’s] belt,” Ngannou stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated about his first title defense.

“I am the heavyweight champion without a doubt.”

[Gane’s belt] is a knock-off.

“The champion’s presence nullifies the interim title.”

I’m here as well.”

With a devastating KO of fellow fan favorite Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March, Ngannou reclaimed the heavyweight title.

