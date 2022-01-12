For the Jaguars’ Head Coaching Job, a New Favorite Has Emerged.

A New Favorite Has Emerged For The Jaguars’ Head Coaching Job

There’s a new favorite in town, Bill O’Brien, so move over.

Jaime Eisner of the Draft Network shared the latest odds-on favorite for the Jaguars coaching job on Wednesday.

Byron Leftwich, the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is currently at the top of the list.

“Byron Leftwich ((plus)150) has now surpassed Bill O’Brien ((plus)175) as the new favorite for the Jaguars’ head coaching job,” Eisner tweeted.

Byron Leftwich (+150) just moved above Bill O’Brien (+175) as the new favorite for Jaguars HC job at @betonline_ag#DUUUVALhttps://t.co/Eai0ZgVIKY

— Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 12, 2022

Byron Leftwich has always been a natural leader, dating back to his time at Marshall. Has been wildly respected in that regard: pic.twitter.com/FXN7b3lnDC

— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 12, 2022