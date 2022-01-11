A New Football Schedule Will Be Announced Tomorrow By The Big Ten.

Following Georgia’s impressive performance against Alabama in the national title game, the 2021 college football season is officially over.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were defeated by the Bulldogs by a score of 33-18 in the fourth quarter.

It’s time to start thinking about the 2022 season now that the championship game is over.

There is some good news for Big Ten supporters.

It won’t take long for fans to figure out their teams’ schedules.

The Big Ten has stated that the schedules will be released in less than 24 hours.

“A revised Big Ten football schedule will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday on BTN,” Big Ten insider Jeremy Werner reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Big Ten Is Announcing A New Football Schedule Tomorrow

Big Ten Is Announcing A New Football Schedule Tomorrow