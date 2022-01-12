A new study reveals the most “arrogant” fan base in college football.

The most “arrogant” fan base in college football is revealed in a new study.

Some of the best rivalries in sports are found in college football.

Not just between the players on the field, but also between the fans in the stands.

During the 2021 season, PlayMichigan.com polled 2,000 college football fans from across the country to determine which fanbases were the “most arrogant.”

No. 1 on the list.

The Crimson Tide of Alabama.

Alabama fans have grown accustomed to consistent dominance at the highest level for good reason.

The Crimson Tide have won six national titles and have a 183-25 overall record under Nick Saban’s leadership.

While many fans believe Tuscaloosa’s confidence in their team is justified, many others believe it crosses the line into arrogance.

Earlier this season, even Alabama coach Nick Saban chastised “self-absorbed” fans for their lofty expectations.

In November, Saban said, “Everyone was happy to win a game when I came here.”

“Winning a game no longer brings us joy.”

We’re not overjoyed to have won a game.

We believe we should win by [a larger margin], which I do not believe is fair to the players.

According to Play Michigan, the following are the top five “most arrogant” fanbases:

