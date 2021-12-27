A Newcastle United fan holds up a hilarious sign urging Cristiano Ronaldo to join the club from Manchester United in the summer.

A Newcastle United supporter holds up a hilarious sign urging Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in the summer.

In a hilarious sign, a fervent Newcastle supporter urged Cristiano Ronaldo to join them from Manchester United.

Following their £300 million Saudi takeover, the Toon army is hoping for a big few transfer windows ahead.

And one fan has set his sights high by attempting to persuade Ronaldo, who is 36 years old, to come to St James Park.

“It’s nearly 2022, NUFC is the club for you,” the wishful thinker said, holding up a banner.

They even made a mock-up of the Portuguese captain wearing a Newcastle shirt.

Even Ronaldo couldn’t save United from defeat in Newcastle, as Edison Cavani’s equalizer saved them a point.

Just seven minutes in, Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning solo opener had put the hosts on track, and the forward took over from there.

United avoided defeat thanks to Cavani’s equalizer, but Newcastle felt they had been treated unfairly.

“On the balance of the game, I thought we deserved three points,” Sean Longstaff said.

“We created a lot of opportunities – the most in a long time.”

“So the dressing room is disappointed, but we know we can put in performances like that, and that’s a huge boost.”

“We created a lot of chances and played well, according to the manager, and it was a great performance.”

“That’s something we’ll have to do once a week now.”

We know we’ll get points if we play like that.”