A Notable Quarterback Is Supposedly Signing With The Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster as Kyler Murray recovers from an ankle injury.

Arizona has signed Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals have three quarterbacks on their roster: Murray, Colt McCoy, and Chris Streveler.

In Murray’s absence, McCoy has started the last three games.

Arizona has a 2-1 record in these games.

In 2019, the Ravens drafted McSorley in the sixth round out of Penn State.

As a rookie, he played in one game and two games last season.

McSorley’s most memorable game with Baltimore came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 of the 2020 season.

In that game, he took over for Robert Griffin, who had started in place of Lamar Jackson, and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss.

McSorley also saw action in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, completing 1-of-4 passes for 13 yards.

The Ravens won 47-42 with his lone completion on a touchdown drive in the final minutes.

