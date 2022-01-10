A nutritionist explains why everyone should drink the “magic drink” and why artificial sweeteners are bad.

A nutritionist explains why artificial sweeteners are bad and how to make the “magic drink” that everyone should drink.

People can suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) even in January, leaving them feeling unwell. In order to help keep energy levels up, one nutritionist has provided some advice, including what one drink you should be drinking.

We all understand the importance of looking after our bodies on the inside and out, and the old adage that happiness comes from within is never more true than when it comes to digestion.

Not only does having the right balance in the morning help with digestion, but it also helps with our mood.

January is still in the winter months, which means the nights can get pretty dark pretty quickly.

As a result, many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which causes people to feel more tired than usual during the winter months.

So it’s more important than ever to look after your body as well as your mind.

Aislinn Cambridge, nutritional therapist and Pure Results’ ‘Minister 4 Happiness,’ shares her top tips for starting and ending the day with RSVP Live.

We all know how beneficial water is for us, but we don’t always follow the rules.

And if there is one thing that everyone should do as soon as they wake up in the morning, it is to drink water.

It has numerous advantages, including hydration and blood pressure reduction.

In addition, if you’re feeling tired, instead of reaching for the coffee, start your day with a glass of water.

A warm cup of water with half a lemon squeezed in it will give you energy and make you feel good.

At the end of the day, give the same thought to what your body must do to digest food before entering rest and recovery mode with sleep.

If you eat a meal and then try to sleep an hour or two later, your body will be in disarray because it can’t digest or rest and recover at the same time.

