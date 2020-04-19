A NYC kayaker was stranded on a remote island in Queens and asked to help with fire and sticks

The NYPD rescued a kayaker stranded on a remote island off the Queens coast and signaled for help by lighting a fire and writing the word “HELP” on sticks.

Twitter / @ NYPDSpecialOps

The NYPD’s aviation department saved a kayaker who was stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay, Queens.

The authorities posted a video on Twitter in which the man waving his arms next to the word “HELP” written in what appear to be large bundles of sticks.

The NYPD said the kayaker had “taken social distancing to the next level.”

The man was unharmed, but was missing for 12 hours before asking for help by lighting a fire, the police said.

The New York City Police Department said officials rescued a kayaker who “took social distancing to the next level” and was stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens.

The man was missing for more than 12 hours before the NYPD aviation department saved him. He was unharmed.

“The male signaled for help by lighting a fire and spelling help with sticks nearby before it was found,” tweeted the NYPD’s Special Operations Department.

The NYPD tweeted a video from a helicopter showing the man walking across an empty beach, with the word “HELP” written in seemingly large bundles of sticks across the sand.

The man could be seen in the pictures waving arms to the rescuers and approaching a landed helicopter.

It is unclear exactly where the man was stranded in Jamaica Bay or how he landed on the island. According to the National Park Service, Jamaica Bay consists of “numerous islands, a labyrinth of waterways, meadows and two freshwater ponds” directly off the coasts of Brooklyn and Queens.

