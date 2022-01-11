A passenger on a Glasgow flight was startled by a flying object that “definitely wasn’t a plane.”

A flying object that ‘definitely wasn’t a plane’ spooked a Glasgow flight passenger.

Marjol Cela and her partner were flying from Glasgow Airport to London Gatwick when they noticed the “abnormal object” out the left side of the plane yesterday morning.

They took out their phones and began filming and photographing the ‘UFO,’ which was said to be three to four miles away from the plane.

“I was flying from Glasgow to London with my girlfriend,” they said to Glasgow Live.

Around 6 a.m., we took off from Glasgow Airport.

I noticed this strange object right before we were to land at Gatwick Airport.

I began filming and photographing it.

“Because it was so far away from the plane, you can’t see it very well.”

Our plane was about three to four miles away at the time.

It was difficult to film it because the plane was getting ready to land as you can see on video.”

Marjol is also certain that the object they saw on the Glasgow to London flight yesterday wasn’t a plane.

“It wasn’t a plane, for sure,” they added.

It appeared to me to be a disguised flying object.

I’m not sure if it was moving, but it appeared to be hovering to me.”

It comes just weeks after two Glaswegians claimed to have seen three UFOs hovering in the skies above Glasgow from different parts of the city.