A photo of a Houston Texans punter on the sideline has gone viral.

Houston Texans punter’s sideline photo has gone viral.

This season, the Houston Texans haven’t given their fans many reasons to be excited.

Fans may have been more entertained by this incredible photo of their punter today than by their performance on the field.

Cameras panned to the Texans’ sidelines during today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, after concentrating on No.

When the player was identified as a dead ringer for comedian Bill Burr, the crowd erupted in laughter.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that it is not F Is For Family’s creator who is on the bench.

Cameron Johnston, a gambler, is the only one.

The former punter for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Philadelphia Eagles is in his first season with the Texans.

Yet, until today, no one had noticed how similar the man looks to Bill Burr.

Check it out for yourself:

Sideline Photo Of Houston Texans Punter Is Going Viral

Sideline Photo Of Houston Texans Punter Is Going Viral