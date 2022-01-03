A player in the National Football League was forced to remove his John Madden shoes.

A player in the NFL was forced to remove his John Madden cleats.

The first NFL Sunday since the passing of football legend John Madden was yesterday, and no team has a stronger bond with Madden than the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, one Raiders player was reportedly denied the opportunity to pay tribute to Madden in his own unique way.

The Raiders won a big game against the Indianapolis Colts, putting them in control of their own playoff destiny.

However, after the game, wide receiver DeSean Jackson complained that he wasn’t allowed to wear a special pair of Madden-themed cleats.

“NFL hated me and said they were going to kick me out of the game if I didn’t take off my cleats!” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “I had these made for the legendary John Madden!”

Outside of a few exceptions, the NFL does not allow players to put messages on their cleats.

However, it seems like this should have been an exception.

