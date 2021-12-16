A police appeal has been launched after a 71-year-old Giffnock pensioner has been missing for days.

A 71-year-old Giffnock pensioner has been missing for days, prompting a police appeal.

A search for a missing pensioner from Giffnock has been launched by police.

On the evening of Thursday, December 9, David Fletcher, 71, was last seen in Glasgow city centre.

David is described as a white man with short grey hair, standing around 5ft 4ins tall.

He was wearing a dark overcoat and a flat cap when he was last seen.

“David is known to frequent the Giffnock area and Glasgow city centre,” said Inspector Shirley Carr.

“It’s extremely unusual for him not to communicate with his family and friends on a regular basis, and he was reported missing yesterday after his family and friends became concerned when they couldn’t reach him and hadn’t seen him in a few days.”

“Officers are currently conducting investigations to locate him as soon as possible in order to ensure his safety and well-being.”

Anyone who has seen David or knows where he is should call 101 and mention the reference number 1285 from the 14th.”