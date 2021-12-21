A prominent Iowa football player has raised $30,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Iowa.

A star Iowa football player has raised $30,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Iowa.

Tyler Linderbaum of the Iowa Hawkeyes is an undisputed football superstar.

But, more importantly, he’s a wonderful person.

COVID-19 protocols prevent Linderbaum from visiting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital right now.

He organized a fundraise for the hospital to show his support for the children by taking advantage of the new NIL rules.

Linderbaum launched a clothing and accessory website in early October.

The proceeds from the fundraiser were then given to a children’s hospital.

Linderbaum raised (dollar)30,000 at the end of the fundraiser.

On Friday, he delivered the check to the hospital.