A promoted to National 2 modified by the minutes

It was a thunderclap this morning for this National 3 club which thought of being promoted to the next level. The FFF published this morning the minutes of the decisions taken by the COMEX and modified the modalities in case of equality of clubs to go up.

Hauts Lyonnais is thus deprived of riding, it is Rumilly Vallières who is promoted to National 2. Why, quite simply because the FFF no longer takes account of the usual regulations to decide between clubs with equal points.

Hauts Lyonnais and Rumilly Vallières both have 38 points, separated on a 0-0 draw. The first two criteria to decide between direct round-trip confrontations, you have to take the 3rd criterion. This indicates that the club which has played the most away games passes in front. Rumilly has played 9 times outside, Hauts Lyonnais 8. We therefore know the promoted to National 2, it is Rumilly Vallières.

National Ranking 3 Auvergne Rhone-Alpes

<! –

->