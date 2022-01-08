A Q&A session

In a Q&A,

JAMIE CARRAGHER believes Jude Bellingham is the one player who his former club LIVERPOOL should make a big effort to sign.

After starring for Borussia Dortmund, the England international midfielder, 18, is being pursued by a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Bellingham, a former Birmingham City star, has dominated the Bundesliga and performed admirably in the Champions League for his club.

Liverpool is one of the clubs interested in signing the star, who is valued at £90 million.

The talented teen has now been singled out by an Anfield legend as the player Jurgen Klopp’s team should sign to bolster their squad.

In a Twitter Q&A, the legendary centre-back was asked who he would like Liverpool to sign during the January transfer window.

“Jude Bellingham andamp; the summer window is fine for me!” he responded.

Bellingham has previously been linked with a move to Merseyside by Carragher’s former Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson.

“When he’s ready, he’ll make the right decision,” he told Bettingodds.com, “and if he showed up at Liverpool, wow!”

“The kid is incredible, and I believe he will fit in perfectly with that team.”

During the Qandamp;A, Carragher did not just answer that question.

He also made a dig at Gary Neville, another Sky Sports Monday Night Football host, by naming Roy Keane as his favorite Manchester United player of all time.

Carragher also revealed that, in their prime, he would prefer John Terry to Rio Ferdinand at centre-back.

He also named Michael Owen, a fellow ex-Red who now plays for England, as his favorite podcast guest.

