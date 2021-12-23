A Ravens insider has an eye-opening update on Lamar Jackson, the team’s quarterback.

A Ravens insider has an eye-opening update on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Because of an ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played since December 12.

One insider’s latest update isn’t looking good.

Jackson reportedly missed yet another practice on Thursday, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Jackson only has one more practice before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to Hensley.

It’s unlikely that Jackson will be activated on Sunday if he doesn’t work out tomorrow.

That would put backup Tyler Huntley in the starting lineup for one of their most important games of the season.

The Ravens’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy if they lose to the Bengals.

With games against the Rams and Steelers still to come, regaining that ground would be difficult.

