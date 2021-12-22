A Ravens reporter has some new information on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games with three weeks left in the playoff race.

This includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy in time for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His progress has been slow, which is unfortunate for the Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson did not practice on Wednesday.

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 14, the former MVP has been unable to practice this week.

With a game against the Bengals on Sunday, Jackson was one of five Ravens players who skipped Wednesday’s workout.

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson